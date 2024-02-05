At least 10 killed in militant attack on police station in Pakistan

Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan: At least 10 police personnel were killed, and six others injured in a pre-dawn attack on Monday by militants on a police station in northwest Pakistan, police said, as violence escalated ahead of general elections this week.

At around 3 am local time (2200 GMT Sunday) militants attacked the police station with sniper fire and then entered the building, said police officers in Pakistan's Draban region in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

"After entering the building, the terrorists used hand grenades which caused more casualties to the police," said Malik Anees ul Hassan, the Deputy Superintendent of police in Draban.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack and whether it was related to the election.