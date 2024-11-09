Home
At least 13 killed in Pakistan train station bomb blast, police say

Pakistan is grappling with a surge in militant attacks in its northwest and a growing separatist insurgency in the south.
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 04:53 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 04:53 IST
