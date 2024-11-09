At least 13 killed in Pakistan train station bomb blast, police say

<p>Quetta, Pakistan: At least 13 people were killed and 25 injured in a bomb blast at a railway station in Quetta in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, a police official told Reuters.</p><p>Pakistan is grappling with a surge in militant attacks in its northwest and a growing separatist insurgency in the south.</p>.2016 Kollam collectorate blast: Kerala court sentences three to life term under UAPA.<p>"The blast took place inside the railway station when the Peshawar-bound express was about to leave for its destination," said the senior superintendent of police operations, Muhammad Baloch.</p><p>No group has claimed responsibility for the blast. </p>