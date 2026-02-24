Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

At least 14 dead after heavy rains hit southeastern Brazil

Much of Brazil enters the ⁠peak of its rainy season during the local summer, from December ‌to March, bringing frequent intense ‌downpours, thunderstorms, flooding and mudslides.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 13:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 13:01 IST
World newsBrazilHeavy Rains

Follow us on :

Follow Us