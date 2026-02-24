<p>Rio De Janeiro: At least 14 people died and 440 were displaced after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/heavy-rain">heavy rain</a>s hit the southeastern Brazilian city of Juiz de Fora, the local city hall said on Tuesday.</p><p>The rain triggered flooding and landslides, and classes in municipal schools were suspended, according to authorities. Specialized teams have been mobilised to respond to incidents and search for missing people.</p><p>Federal and state agencies have been called in to support the city in Minas Gerais state, which declared a state of public calamity, the city hall added in a statement.</p>.At least 20 dead in Rio de Janeiro police operation ahead of climate summit events.<p>Much of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brazil">Brazil</a> enters the peak of its rainy season during the local summer, from December to March, bringing frequent intense downpours, thunderstorms, flooding and mudslides.</p><p>The Juiz de Fora city hall said this has been the rainiest February in the city's history, with rainfall already more than double the amount expected for the month.</p><p>Mayor Margarida Salomao said in a statement on social media that the situation was "critical".</p><p>Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology issued on Tuesday heavy-rain alerts for parts of 14 states, including the entire area of Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro.</p>