At least 14 killed in Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Odesa

A Russian missile attack hit civilian infrastructure in Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa on Friday, killing at least 14 people and wounding 46 in Moscow's deadliest attack in weeks, Ukrainian officials said.

Russia has stepped up its strikes on the southern city in recent weeks, launching drones or missiles almost every day.

"As a result of the Russian missile attack, 14 people were killed, including local residents, a medic and a rescuer," Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, said on the Telegram messaging app.

The medic and rescuer were killed by a second missile after rushing to the scene to treat people hurt in the initial strike, Kiper added.

Ten private houses, a low pressure gas pipeline and rescue vehicles were damaged in the attack, emergency services said.

Rescuers battled to put out fires on the pipeline and in a private house over a total area of about 120 square metres.