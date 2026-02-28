<p>At least 15 were killed and 30 others were injured as a Bolivian Air Force Hercules <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=plane%20crash">aircraft crashed</a> on Friday onto a busy road amid bad weather in El Alto near the country's capital La Paz. </p><p>The aircraft was transporting new currency notes into the country's interiors, the Bolivian defence Ministry told local media. </p><p>The Bolivian Air Navigation and Airports authority NAABOL said that the C-130 departed from the eastern city of Santa Cruz and crashed while landing at the international airport. Fatalities were reported both on the road and inside the airport. </p>.No conclusion yet on Jharkhand plane crash, AAIB begins probe.<p>Following the deadly crash, the El Alto International Airport was temporarily closed, national airline Boliviana de Aviacion said in a statement. </p><p>According to local media, the crashed aircraft suffered severe damages, in addition to several vehicles along the road where the crash took place. </p><p>Local media footage showed people gathering in large numbers to collect the disperse currency notes, with the police having to use teargas to disperse the crowd. </p><p>It was not immediately known what caused the crash.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>