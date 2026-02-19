<p>Karachi: At least 16 people, including many children, were killed and 14 others injured when a suspected gas leakage led to an explosion in a residential building in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan's </a>Karachi on Thursday morning.</p>.<p>“The explosion took place around 4:30 am on the first floor of the building located in the Old Soldier Bazar area when everyone was awake for Sehri time,” police official Jamshed Asher said.</p>.<p>The first day of Ramzan is being observed in Pakistan today.</p>.<p>The police official said that the reason for the explosion apparently was a gas leakage.</p>.11 security personnel, 1 child killed in attack in Pakistan.<p>Due to gas shortage in Pakistan’s biggest city, many families especially in lower income residential areas use liquid petroleum gas cylinders at their homes.</p>.<p>Police surgeon Dr Samaiya Syed confirmed that they have received 14 bodies so far from the blast site while 14 injured are under treatment.</p>.<p>The explosion caused a part of the building structure to collapse due to its dilapidated condition.</p>.<p>“We are still searching through the rubble and debris to see if there are any more bodies or survivors,” Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan said.</p>.<p>The deceased include at least nine children aged between two and 17 while the injured also include seven children.</p>.<p>This is the second major tragedy to occur in Karachi. Last month, a fire broke out in the basement of the Gul Shopping Plaza, a wholesale and retail market, in the Saddar area killing at least 79 people and leaving scores injured.</p>