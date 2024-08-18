At least 17 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in central Gaza, health officials say

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Friday's orders, which also included other areas of the enclave outside the humanitarian zones, had affected around 170,000 displaced people.

"This is one of the largest evacuation orders affecting the zone to date and it shrinks the size of the so-called 'humanitarian area' to about 41 square kilometres, or 11 per cent of the total area of the Gaza Strip," an OCHA report said.

In the central part of the enclave, residents said Israeli tanks advanced further on Saturday into the eastern area of Deir Al-Balah, an area they had not invaded before, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

The Israeli military said that since Friday its forces had killed dozens of militants, including some who had fired rockets from central and southern Gaza.

Most of Gaza's 2.3 million population has been displaced by the 10-month-old Israeli offensive, which has laid waste to much of the enclave.

CEASEFIRE TALKS

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to land in Israel on Sunday and meet Netanyahu on Monday, as diplomatic efforts to conclude a deal to end the fighting between Israel and Hamas and free the remaining Israeli hostages ramp up.

Meanwhile ceasefire talks in Doha, mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, are due to resume next week.

Israel's negotiating team expressed "cautious optimism" on the possibility of advancing a deal, according to a statement on Saturday from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

"The team expressed cautious optimism regarding the possibility of progress on the deal in accordance with the updated American proposal (based on the May 27th framework), including components acceptable to Israel," the statement read.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday following two days of Doha talks that efforts to reach a deal were now in sight, although he warned that negotiations were "far from over".

Hamas said in response that claims of a deal being close were "deceptive", and that Israel had yet to agree to the July 2 ceasefire proposal which the group had accepted.

The war was triggered on Oct. 7 when the militant Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's subsequent military campaign has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to Gaza health authorities. Israel has lost 331 soldiers in Gaza and says at least a third of the Palestinian dead are fighters.