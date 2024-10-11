Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

At least 20 killed in armed attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan

The attackers fired rockets and grenades at the mines as well, police said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 02:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 02:50 IST
World newsPakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us