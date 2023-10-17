At least 500 killed, hundreds injured in Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital: Reports

Authorities in Gaza on Tuesday said that at least 500 Palestinians had been killed in an explosion at the al-Ahli Hospital that they claimed was caused by an Israeli airstrike, reported AP.

Reuters, citing the Gaza Health Ministry, said that the total number of casualties in the airstrike could be well over 500.

If confirmed, the attack on the hospital in Gaza City it would be by far the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, has said that it is looking into the report.

The development comes ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel amid the war with Hamas.

