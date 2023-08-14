At least 1 killed, 8 injured in attack on shrine in Iran's Shiraz: Report

A terrorist attack on a Shiite Muslim shrine in Iran's central city of Shiraz killed at least one on Sunday, state media reported, adding that one of the attackers had been arrested.

No group has claimed responsibility, but Islamic State last October said it carried out an attack on the shrine that killed 15 people.

Islamic state has claimed previous attacks in Iran, including the deadly twin bombings in 2017 that targeted Iran's parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

State TV said the shrine area had been cordoned off by security forces.