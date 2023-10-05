At least 49 killed in Russian strike on Ukraine, says officials

A Russian attack killed at least 49 people, including a six-year-old boy, in a village in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said that a cafe and a shop had been attacked at around 13:15 (10:15 GMT) in the village of Hroza in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv, and that many civilians had been there at the time.

"The rescuers continue to work on the site," Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.