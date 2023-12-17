At least 61 migrants drown Off Libya

More than 60 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Libya, an international migrant agency said Saturday, another chapter in the unrelenting toll in the Mediterranean Sea as people in Africa flee famine, conflict and other upheavals for distant shores.

The International Organization for Migration in Libya said in a post on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that women and children were among the 61 migrants who died. The Libyan government did not immediately comment on the agency's report.

The boat had set off from the Libyan city of Zwara with about 86 people, the agency said, citing survivors of the shipwreck. It was unclear exactly when it began its voyage. The IOM said "the central Mediterranean continues to be one of the world's most dangerous migration routes."

Earlier this year, at least 73 migrants died in another disaster off the Libyan coast. That episode involved a boat carrying at least 80 people that was believed to have departed from Qasr Alkayar, Libya, on Feb. 14, bound for Europe, the IOM said at the time. Seven people survived, and 11 bodies were recovered, it said.