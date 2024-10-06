At least five killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza mosque

<p>Cairo: At least five people were killed and 20 others wounded in an Israeli air strike on a Gaza mosque early on Sunday, medics said.</p><p>The strike on the mosque, near the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, came as the Israel's war in the Palestinian enclave approaches its first anniversary.</p><p>Eyewitnesses said the number of casualties could rise as the mosque was being used to house displaced people.</p>.As Israel attacks, many Lebanese feel dragged into someone else's war.<p>The Israeli military said in a statement it "conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command and control center embedded in a structure that previously served as the 'Shuhada al-Aqsa' Mosque in the area of Deir al Balah."</p><p>The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered when Palestinian Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.</p><p>Israel's subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry. It has also displaced nearly all of the enclave's 2.3 million people, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies.</p>