Attack on Christians in Pakistan's Punjab: 33 suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

Lahore: As many as 33 suspects arrested in connection with the attack on the minority Christians, their properties and police personnel on the issue of alleged desecration of a religious book in Pakistan's Punjab province were sent to jail on judicial remand on Monday, police said.

An enraged mob led by radical Islamist Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists on Saturday attacked the Christian community members in Mujahid Colony, Sargodha district of Punjab, some 200kms from Lahore, and injured two Christians and 10 policemen. The mob burned and ransacked the homes and properties of Christians.