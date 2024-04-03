'Attack on judiciary’s independence won’t be tolerated,' says Chief Justice of Pakistan

The chief justice said that he was committed to upholding the independence of his institution.

“Judges must be sure that they are not in danger,” CJP Isa said.

“If there is any kind of attack on the judiciary’s independence, I would be at the frontline [in defending judiciary] and for sure, my fellow judges would be standing with me in this. And we never accept interference,' he said.

“If someone has another agenda to do so and so, then they may become the Supreme Court Bar president or the chief justice and enact his will. We will not tolerate pressure of this kind,” he added.