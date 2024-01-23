Audits show less antisemitism on X than other apps, Musk says

Social media company X's platform has less antisemitic content compared with other applications, according to audits it has commissioned, X owner Elon Musk said on Monday at a conference on combating antisemitism.

Musk visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau site of a former Nazi German concentration camp earlier in the day, before appearing at the conference in the southern Polish city of Krakow, which addressed the rise in antisemitism since the Israel-Hamas conflict started in October.

The X platform has come under fire in recent months and has seen some major advertisers pause spending or flee since Musk late last year agreed with an X user who espoused an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Musk said on Monday that free speech was still the social media platform's general bias and that falsehoods being pushed should be corrected.