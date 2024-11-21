Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Australia floats 'landmark' bill to ban social media for children under 16

PM Albanese tells social media firms to "clean up their act."
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 03:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 03:29 IST
World newsAustraliaAnthony Albanese

Follow us on :

Follow Us