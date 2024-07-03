Australia is pushing big tech to ‘protect kids from porn’. What can they actually do?

What’s on the table?

While crystal-ball gazing is always fraught, we can draw some clues about what the commissioner has in mind. The codes are set to apply broadly and are not just limited to porn sites or social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat.

Instead, the commissioner envisages codes that cover the entire online ecosystem. Apps and app stores, websites (whether porn or otherwise) and search engines like Google are covered. Also, service and equipment providers that power online platforms and build smartphones and other devices.

Finally, the codes are set to also cover instant messaging and chat, and even multi-player gaming and online dating services.

An accompanying discussion paper details the sorts of measures being considered. These include things that would be relatively straightforward to implement, like ensuring search engines like Google have Safe Search features turned on by default. These filter out content that may be inappropriate for children to view from appearing in search results.

Parental controls, which already exist in various forms, are also in scope. However, the focus seems to be on avoiding an “opt-in” model in which parents have to do all the heavy lifting. (Anyone who has configured Screen Time on an iPhone to limit their child’s smartphone use knows how burdensome this can be.)

Of course, age assurance technology is also in scope. The codes will be developed in parallel with the government’s ongoing age assurance technology trial. Age assurance covers methods like facial recognition for estimating somebody’s age, as well as methods for verifying somebody’s age, such as government-issued digital IDs.

However, we already know many existing age assurance technologies can’t feasibly regulate access to pornography. Technology based on facial recognition is inherently unreliable and insecure.

And having to show your government-issued digital identity (such as your MyGovID) to sign-up for access to adult content raises significant privacy concerns.