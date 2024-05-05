Australia pledges to slash about $2 billion from student debt

Australia plans to wipe out about A$3 billion ($2 billion) from student loans, cutting the debt of more than three million people, as the country continues to grapple with inflation and cost-of-living pressures.

The center-left Albanese government announced the measure in its monthly budget on Sunday in hopes that it would ease economic pressure on workers and students, said Minister for Education Jason Clare in a statement.

Australia allows university students to take out an interest-free loan to finance studies, with payments automatically deducted from their salary once they enter the workforce. Steep indexation increases have seen some debt rise, even after repayments.