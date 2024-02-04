Australia releases preferred option on pollution rules to boost EV uptake

Sydney: Australia on Sunday released a "preferred model" for new standards on vehicle emissions as the country moves closer to finalising rules to boost uptake of electric cars, in line with standards in most other developed economies.

The road-map to fuel efficiency standards, a policy that advocates say will spur manufacturers to send more EVs to Australia and further boost adoption, was announced last year by the centre-left government, which won power in 2022 on a promise of climate policy reforms.

Apart from Russia, Australia is the only developed country to either not have or be developing fuel efficiency standards, the Labor government says.