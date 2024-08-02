Australia says Israel did not deliberately kill foreign aid workers in Gaza

Sydney: Israeli air strikes that killed international aid workers in Gaza in April were the result of serious operational failures but were not intentional, according to a Australian government review of the incident released on Friday.

Three Israeli air strikes hit the convoy of aid vehicles travelling through Gaza on April 1, killing seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) staff. The dead included Palestinians and citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland.

The killings drew widespread condemnation from Israel's allies and accusations that Israel had deliberately targeted the air workers, a claim it rejected.

An Australian review into the deaths said the Israel Defense Force (IDF) decided to launch missiles at the convoy after mistakenly believing it was being hijacked by Hamas fighters, who were in fact locally-contracted security guards.

In addition, information about the WCK convoy's movements had not reached the IDF team behind the strike, it said. This confusion was compounded because Israeli officials could not directly communicate with the aid convoy, the review added.