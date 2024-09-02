Australian ex-childcare worker pleads guilty to sexual abuse of around 60 girls

Sydney: Former childcare worker Ashley Paul Griffith on Monday pleaded guilty to raping, sexually abusing and exploiting dozens of girls under his care in Australia and Italy.

It took Judge Anthony Rafter more than two hours to read out the 307 charges against Griffith in the Brisbane courtroom where several victims and their families had gathered, according to state broadcast ABC.

Police accused the 46-year-old of being one of Australia's worst ever paedophiles after the charges against him were made public last year.