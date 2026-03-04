Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Australian PM Albanese greets citizens of Hindu, South Asian heritage on Holi

He said, 'We celebrate each other's differences, and come together in our shared identity as Australians.'
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 08:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 08:59 IST
World newsAustraliaHoliAnthony Albanese

Follow us on :

Follow Us