<p>Australian Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anthony-albanese">Anthony Albanese</a> on Wednesday greeted citizens of Hindu and South Asian heritage on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/holi">Holi</a>.</p><p>He also said that it is truly wonderful to see how the festival of colours has been so enthusiastically absorbed into the story of modern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/australia">Australia</a>.</p><p>As per the Indian mission in Australia, the Indian diaspora is the second largest and fastest growing diaspora in the country.</p><p>Observing that for many Australians of Hindu and South Asian heritage, Holi is a time to come together in celebration of shared history, heritage and traditions, the Australian Prime Minister said, "It is a festival with truly timeless themes: the triumph of good over evil, the enduring value of friendship and forgiveness, and the oneness of the human spirit."</p>.<p>In a post on X, Albanese said, "It holds out to us a chance to renew ourselves, and each other."</p><p>He also said, "What is truly wonderful is the way Holi has been so enthusiastically absorbed into the story of modern Australia, its joyful expression of colour, love and new life heartily embraced by people of all backgrounds as a highlight of our festival calendar."</p><p>He expressed that festivals like Holi remind that all Australians benefit from the beliefs, customs and experiences of people from every corner of the earth, along with their aspiration, hard work and love of the country. </p><p>Albanese said, "We celebrate each other's differences, and come together in our shared identity as Australians."</p><p>The Prime Minister of Australia greeted saying, "May this year's Holi celebrations nurture friendships and build communities so that, long after the gulal has drifted away, the power of all that connects us continues."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>