Australian police investigates assault complaint against Taylor Swift's father

Sydney: An Australian photographer said he was punched by Taylor Swift's father on a wharf on Sydney Harbour early on Tuesday morning after her final Sydney concert, prompting a police investigation.

Police said they were investigating an alleged assault involving a 71-year-old man and another man on Neutral Bay wharf about 2.30am on Tuesday. Police did not name Swift's father, Scott, who is 71 years of age.

Local media reported the complainant was an Australian photographer who was waiting for Taylor Swift and her father as they arrived at the Neutral Bay wharf following a late-night cruise on Sydney Harbour.