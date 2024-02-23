Australian police officer suspected of murdering 2 missing Sydney men; arrested

Sydney: A Sydney police officer was charged on Friday with murdering his former boyfriend and another man, who have both been missing for days, after blood was found at the boyfriend's home.

The senior constable, 28, was arrested in the morning after walking into a police station in the beachside suburb of Bondi, police said.

Police, as is customary, did not identify the suspect, whom media named as Beau Lamarre. A local court scheduled a first-appearance hearing on Friday for a Beaumont Lamarre-Condon.