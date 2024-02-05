Australian war hero appeals defamation ruling on reports of complicity in Afghan unlawful killings

He called the reports false and based on claims of failed soldiers who were jealous of his accolades, and sought unspecified damages.

But a Federal Court judge ruled in June that the newspapers had proven most of their allegations.

The civil court defamation finding required a lower threshold of proof than a criminal court would. Roberts-Smith, 45, whose portrait hangs in the Australian War Memorial, has not been charged with any crimes.

He filed an appeal in July, which is being contested by the three Nine-owned newspapers. The 10-day hearing is scheduled to run until February 16.

The appeal will argue the first judge "erred" in his findings and will raise issues including the reliability of several witnesses.

Roberts-Smith declined to comment via his lawyers.