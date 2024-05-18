Australians stranded in New Caledonia 'running out of food' amid civil unrest

Sydney: Australians stranded in New Caledonia are rationing food as they wait for a way out of the troubled Pacific Island territory, after riots that killed four people, a traveller from Sydney said on Saturday.

"The kids are definitely hungry because we don't really have much option of what we can feed them," Joanne Elias said from a resort in the capital Noumea, where her family has been holed up since the unrest broke out this week.

"You can tell they are running out of food," she told Reuters by phone, referring to the resort where they are staying.

After three nights of upheaval, hundreds of French police reinforcements began arriving in the French-ruled territory on Friday in an effort to regain control of the capital.

The riots, sparked by anger among indigenous Kanak people over a contested electoral reform, have resulted in burnt businesses, torched cars, looted shops and road barricades, cutting off access to medicine and food, authorities say.