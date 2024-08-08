Austria finds chemicals in house of suspected Taylor Swift concert attack plotter

Vienna: A 19-year-old Austrian terrorism suspect had taken concrete steps in planning an attack on a Taylor Swift concert, with chemical substances found during a search of his residence, Austria's general director for public security said.

The teenager, with North Macedonian roots, is considered the main suspect, working closely with a 17-year-old Austrian, general director for public security Frankz Ruf told ORF radio.

The two males are part of a small group police are looking into, said Ruf, adding that the 19-year-old had pledged allegiance to the radical Islamic State group.

"We are of course investigating their wider surroundings," said Ruf, adding that the threat was minimized with the arrests.