Austrian president to have spinal surgery, chancellor to stand in

<p>Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen, who is overseeing coalition talks following the country's recent election, will undergo spinal surgery, his office said on Saturday.</p><p>The 80-year-old, who has been head of state since 2017, has been struggling with intervertebral disc problems since the beginning of the year.</p><p>"Recently, the situation has deteriorated," his office said. "He will therefore undergo a routine operation on his intervertebral discs in Vienna in the next few days."</p><p>For the duration of his treatment and recovery he will be represented by Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Van der Bellen's office said.</p><p>"I wish the Federal President a good course of treatment and a speedy recovery," Nehammer wrote on X.</p>