<p>The new year is just around the corner and as we approach 2026, a new prediction by Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga has gone viral. </p><p>Often called the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans', she is known to predict many events in the history like 9/11 attack, major climate events, and economic collapse. </p><p>Baba Vanga was born in 1911 and died in 1996. </p><p>According to reports, Baba Vanga allegedly predicted that 2026 would bring big technological shift. With Artificial Intelligence (AI) becoming so relevant today, the prediction says AI will expand its influence across industries. According to the experts, AI can become an integral party for many, and could reshape business models, employment and modern lifestyle. </p>.<p><strong>Who was Baba Vanga?</strong></p><p>Baba Vanga, born Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova lost her eyesight at the age of 12 in a violet tornado. Here are some predictions her followers believed were made by her: 9/11 attack, Kursk submarine disaster, rise of cyber warfare and predicted the 44th president of the United States would be an African American. </p>