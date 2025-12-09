Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Baba Vanga's 2026 prediction sparks buzz: 'Major technological shift is coming'

Often called the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans', she is known to predict many events in the history like 9/11 attack, major climate events, and economic collapse.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 09:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 09:07 IST
World newsTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us