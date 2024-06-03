Back to class - or shelters? Next school year snags Israel's Lebanon strategy

Ramat Hasharon, Israel: In dozens of northern Israeli towns and villages, evacuated under fire from Lebanon's Hezbollah group in parallel with the Gaza war, officials hope daily rocket warning sirens will give way to school bells when the academic year starts on September 1.

That ticking clock has become a subject of open disagreement within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet, testing its cohesion and credibility.

Of 60,000 civilians relocated from northern Israel at the outset of the war, 14,600 are children, scattered in temporary kindergartens and schools, or premises repurposed as makeshift day-care or classes, throughout the country's interior.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch said Israel is spending $38 million building new kindergartens and schools just out of rocket range in the north, which can take children if their original schools are not yet safe and ready by September 1.

If the new buildings turn out not to be needed, other uses can be found for them.

"I'm hoping that this investment will not be used for the kids that live on the border," he told Reuters in an interview.

It would take at least a month to prepare the orphaned northern schools, some of which are in rubble-strewn and dilapidated communities, for next year's intake of pupils.