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Balendra Shah 'Balen' set to be sworn-in as Nepal's youngest PM on March 27

Balen has been given full authority to form the new cabinet under his leadership, Shanker Shrestha, secretary of the RSP's central organisation committee said.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 16:04 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 16:04 IST
World newsNepal

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