Baloch militants attack Gawadar Port Authority complex in Pakistan; 8 terrorists killed

Karachi: Heavily-armed Baloch militants on Wednesday forcibly entered the Gwadar Port Authority Complex and opened fire while multiple explosions were also reported in the area in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province, media reports said.

Citing Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani, Dawn.com reported that a large contingent of police and security forces reached the scene while intense firing is going on.

Security forces foiled the attack on the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) complex and killed the eight attackers, the Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing sources. The attackers were neutralised while trying to gain entry into the port complex, it said.