Baluch militants attack Iran police station, killing 11: Report

Baluch militants attacked a police station in southeastern Iran early on Friday, killing 11 security personnel and wounding several, state television said.

State media added that several members of the militant Jaish al-Adl group were also killed in ensuing clashes in the town of Rask in the impoverished province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

The province bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan has a predominantly Sunni Muslim population, in contrast to most Iranians, who are Shi’ite.