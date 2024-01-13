Ban on guns in post offices is unconstitutional, US judge rules

A federal judge in Florida on Friday ruled that a US law that bars people from possessing firearms in post offices is unconstitutional, citing a landmark US Supreme Court ruling from 2022 that expanded gun rights.

US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump in Tampa, reached that conclusion in dismissing part of an indictment charging a postal worker with illegally possessing a gun in a federal facility.

Mizelle said that charge violated Emmanuel Ayala's right to keep and bear arms under the US Constitution's Second Amendment, saying "a blanket restriction on firearms possession in post offices is incongruent with the American tradition of firearms regulation."

She declined to dismiss a separate charge for forcibly resisting arrest. Ayala's lawyer and a US Justice Department spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.