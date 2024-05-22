Bangkok hospital says 20 people from Singapore Airlines flight in intensive care

Bangkok: Twenty people onboard a Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence on Tuesday are currently under treatment in intensive care facilities, Bangkok's Samitivej Hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.
The hospital said a total of 58 people were still under treatment at multiple medical facilities, and 27 had been discharged.
The scheduled London-Singapore flight was diverted to Bangkok after the plane was buffeted by turbulence that flung passengers and crew around the cabin, slamming some into the ceiling. One passenger died of a suspected heart attack.
Published 22 May 2024, 10:16 IST