Bangladesh Air Force flight carrying Sheikh Hasina becomes most tracked aircraft globally

An unusual record was set on Monday amid unrest in Bangladesh as the country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's aircraft, which she used to flee the country, became the most tracked plane in the world.

According to Flightradar24, a website that allows users track flights in real-time, more than 29,000 people were tracking the Bangladesh’s Air Force aircraft AJAX1413 globally which carried Hasina to India.

As per news agency ANI, the aircraft reached Ghaziabad’s Hindon Air Base in a C-130 transport aircraft at around 6:30 pm. Earlier, it was spotted above Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh at 4:30 pm.

