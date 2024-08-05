Bangladesh Air Force flight carrying Sheikh Hasina becomes most tracked aircraft globally

An unusual record was set on Monday amid unrest in Bangladesh as the country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's aircraft, which she used to flee the country, became the most tracked plane in the world.
According to Flightradar24, a website that allows users track flights in real-time, more than 29,000 people were tracking the Bangladesh’s Air Force aircraft AJAX1413 globally which carried Hasina to India.
As per news agency ANI, the aircraft reached Ghaziabad’s Hindon Air Base in a C-130 transport aircraft at around 6:30 pm. Earlier, it was spotted above Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh at 4:30 pm.
Track latest updates from Bangladesh protests here.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned on Monday following unprecedented anti-government protests, plans to go to London, multiple diplomatic sources said.
It is learnt that Hasina has been moved to a safe location and it is unlikely that she would leave India on Monday night.
The sources said Hasina's plan was to leave for London. However, certain issues have come up because of which there is some uncertainty in her original plan.
It anti-government protests in Bangladesh broke out after the ruling party announced 30 per cent job quota in civil services to relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.
There is no official word on Hasina's arrival in Delhi and her meeting with the NSA.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published 05 August 2024, 16:20 IST