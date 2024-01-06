Bangladesh: Another election, another fait accompli

As Bangladesh is set to hold its 12th parliamentary polls on January 7, many questions are being raised on the nature of the upcoming elections. Multiparty elections returned to Bangladesh in 1991 after 15 years of military rule. The periodic elections delivered an anti-incumbency verdict after every five years, except for the last 15 years. Sheikh Hasina led her Awami League and its allies to win an overwhelming majority in Jatiya Sangsad, the national parliament of the country, in December 2008. She has held on to her position ever since.

With Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister, Bangladesh has witnessed political stability, huge infrastructural development and sustained economic growth for the better part of the past 15 years, only to stumble in the last year. It was one of the fastest-growing economies after China and India in Asia. However, recent concerns over the economy prompted Bangladesh to seek a $4.7 billion loan package from the International Monetary Fund. It is now struggling with an inflation rate of 9.92 per cent, with food inflation touching nearly 13 per cent. For a nation that had a foreign reserve of $41.8 billion in June 2022, its drop to less than $23 billion a year later points to the making of a serious economic crisis. Despite the lack of liquidity in the banks, plagued by burgeoning non-performing loans, and apparent economic and fiscal mismanagement, the leaders ironically continue to focus on the rather piquant political situation.