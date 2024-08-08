Bangladesh awaits installation of interim government after weeks of strife

Dhaka: Bangladesh is set to get a new, interim government headed by Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus on Thursday, after weeks of tumultuous student protests forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the South Asian country.

Yunus, 84, Bangladesh's only Nobel laureate, was pushed for the job by the student protesters who led the campaign against Hasina. He was expected to be sworn in as chief adviser along with a team of advisers later on Thursday.

Yunus, a harsh critic of Hasina, is known as the 'banker to the poor' and was awarded the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for founding a bank that pioneered fighting poverty with small loans to needy borrowers.

He is due to arrive in the capital Dhaka from Paris on Thursday, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

"I'm looking forward to going back home and see what's happening there and how we can organise ourselves to get out of the trouble that we're in," Yunus said before he boarded a flight on Wednesday evening.

Hasina's dramatic exit on Monday from the country she ruled for four terms - and was reelected to a fifth in January - triggered jubilation and violence across Bangladesh, as crowds stormed and ransacked her official residence unopposed.

She fled to neighbouring India where she is taking shelter at an air base near the capital New Delhi.