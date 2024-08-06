Bangladesh Crisis: Fish, undergarments, animals part of protestors' loot from Hasina's Dhaka palace

Agitated protesters barged into Sheikh Hasina's residence minutes after she fled the country post resignation as the Prime Minister. Several videos making rounds on the internet show the scale of loot that took place at Hasina's palace.

From furniture and food stored in the refrigerator to livestock, the protesters laid their hands on almost everything owned by Hasina at her Dhaka residence. Rabbits, fish and chicken along with goats were also some of the things looted.