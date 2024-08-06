Bangladesh Crisis: Fish, undergarments, animals part of protestors' loot from Hasina's Dhaka palace

Agitated protesters barged into Sheikh Hasina's residence minutes after she fled the country post resignation as the Prime Minister. Several videos making rounds on the internet show the scale of loot that took place at Hasina's palace.
From furniture and food stored in the refrigerator to livestock, the protesters laid their hands on almost everything owned by Hasina at her Dhaka residence. Rabbits, fish and chicken along with goats were also some of the things looted.
Hardly hours after Hasina abandoned the palace, one of the protestors was spotted lying on her grand bed. Another man was seen in a rickshaw with a German Shepherd pup which is likely to have been domesticated at the palace with other animals that were also part of loot by protesters.
Another video that surfaced the internet minutes after her palace was stormed, showed a group of protesters feasting on the food kept in large vessels at Hasina's residence. Some others were spotted on a bridge-like structure taking a dip in a water body which is in the palace premises.
According to Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo, the protesting individuals also stole coconuts from the garden area of Hasina's Dhaka palace along with sarees, bed sheets, pillow covers, and undergarments.
The agitation witnessed intense protests against the Awami League wherein the agitators also vandalised the statue of the country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The official structures of Awami League were set ablaze while reports also said that party members too faced the wrath of the angered crowd that rocked Bangladesh.
The authorities on Sunday disconnected the internet services in the country after uncontrolled violence broke out between the protesters and cops which killed 100, including 14 policemen.
As protests intensified post mid-day on Monday, Hasina was taken to safety from where she fled to India. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has not yet made any statements on Hasina's stay in the country, she is currently said to be in New Delhi from where she will reportedly fly to either Finland or the UK.
Published 06 August 2024, 08:07 IST