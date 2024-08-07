Bangladesh Crisis: Mohammad Yunus appeals for calm as authorities aim to bring law and order under control

"Let us ensure that we make the best use of this new victory. Let us not lose this victory because of any mistake of ours," said the 84-year-old economist, who is expected to return home from Paris to take charge. "I appeal to all to remain calm in the current situation, refrain from all forms of violence and destruction." His appeal comes as a top police official called on every member of the police force to resume their duties gradually and maintain law and order in the violence-hit nation, amid reports of attacks on security personnel and their offices.