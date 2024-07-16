Bangladesh deploys police as job protests flare up

Stagnant job growth in Bangladesh's private sector has made government jobs, which offer regular wage hikes and other privileges, more attractive, said Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, chairman of Research and Policy Integration for Development.

In Bangladesh, 56 per ent of government jobs are reserved for various quotas. Women have a 10 per cent reservation, 10 per cent is for people from underdeveloped districts, 5 per cent for indigenous communities and 1 per cent for people with disabilities.

Violence erupted on Monday when thousands of anti-quota protesters clashed with members of the student wing of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.

Protesters have planned more marches and rallies nationwide and demonstrations will continue until their demands are met, said Nahid Islam, the coordinator of the anti-quota protests.

Sporadic violence was reported on Tuesday, with students blocking railways and major highways. TV footage showed heavy presence of police, wearing protective vests and helmets and armed with wooden sticks, outside the Dhaka University campus.