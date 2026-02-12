LIVE Key Jamaat-e- Islami, NCP, BNP leaders cast voteVoting begins amid heavy security

Hello readers! Voting began on Thursday morning in Bangladesh's crucial general election -- the first since the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina in massive nationwide protests in August 2024. The voting started in 299 out of 300 parliamentary constituencies across the country from 7:30 am (local time) and will continue until 4:30 pm. The counting of votes is expected to begin shortly after the voting concludes. The contest is mainly between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its once ally Jamaat-e-Islami, in the absence of Hasina's now-disbanded Awami League, with opinion polls giving an edge to the BNP. Stay with DH as we track all the developments.