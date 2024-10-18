Bangladesh election realistically possible by 2025, says law adviser

<p>Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has said the next election could be held in 2025 after completing the pre-election preparations, including the formation of a new Election Commission, a media report said on Friday.</p>.<p>A search committee will be formed soon to help form the new Election Commission, the new EC will then prepare a flawless voters' list, and then the election will be held, <em>The Dhaka Tribune</em> newspaper said quoting Nazrul.</p>.Shakib Al Hasan unlikely to travel to Bangladesh for his final Test .<p>"I think realistically, holding the election can be possible by next year. There are many factors. This is a preliminary assumption to me," the law adviser told a news channel on Thursday night while responding to a question.</p>