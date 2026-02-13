Bangladesh elections: BNP's Hindu leader wins from Dhaka constituency

<p>Dhaka: Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a senior BNP leader from the minority Hindu community, won a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dhaka">Dhaka</a> constituency on Friday in Bangladesh's 13th national parliamentary election.</p>.<p>Roy won the Dhaka-3 seat with 99,163 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md Shahinur Islam, the state-run BSS news agency reported.</p>.<p>The former state minister's win from the Dhaka seat comes in the backdrop of alleged harassment of the minority <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hindu">Hindu</a> community members in the country.</p>.Key priorities of the BNP, winner of Bangladesh election.<p>The community has faced a series of attacks, some fatal, after the killing of radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in December. India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.</p>.<p>Separately, the lone Hindu candidate fielded by the radical Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami party was defeated in the Khulna-1 constituency. Krishna Nandi received 70,346 votes in the electoral contest, where BNP contender Amir Ejaz Khan secured 1,21,352 votes.</p>.<p>The 13th parliamentary elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> will elect a government that will replace the interim administration headed by Muhammad Yunus.</p>.PM Modi calls Tarique Rahman after BNP win, pledges support for India-Bangladesh ties.<p>The relations between India and Bangladesh were strained after the interim government assumed charge following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024.</p>.<p>The BNP is moving towards a sweeping victory in the landmark parliamentary polls, set to return to power after a gap of two decades. </p>