Bangladesh garment factories to stay shut on August 6, says manufacturers' body

Four garment factories were set on fire on Sunday night in Ashulia, on the outskirts of capital Dhaka, during the uprising against Hasina that has killed hundreds.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 August 2024, 06:02 IST

Dhaka: Garment factories in Bangladesh will remain closed on Tuesday, an official of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association said, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.

The next decision on opening of garment factories will be announced later on Tuesday, the official told Reuters.

Published 06 August 2024, 06:02 IST
World newsBangladesh

