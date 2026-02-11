Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bangladesh gears up to hold crucial elections on Thursday amid high security

The Election Commission has made elaborate security arrangements, deploying nearly one million security personnel - the largest-ever in the country's electoral history.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 12:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 12:54 IST
World newsElectionBangladeshSheikh HasinaMuhammad Yunus

Follow us on :

Follow Us