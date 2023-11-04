Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina appears on Time Cover, says tough to overthrow her

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has appeared on the cover page of Time magazine, in an interview asserted it is difficult to overthrow her government through a democratic system.

Elections in Bangladesh are scheduled in January 2024.

"I am confident that my people are with me … They're my main strength … It's not that easy to overthrow me through a democratic system … The only option is just to eliminate me. And I am ready to die for my people," Hasina told Time magazine, according to the excerpts of the interview released by the news outlet.

The November 20 edition of the magazine, which featured Hasina on cover page, will hit the stands on November 10, the New York-based outlet said.

"At 76…Bangladesh's Prime Minister is a political phenomenon who has guided the rise of this nation of 170 million from rustic jute producer into the Asia-Pacific's fastest-expanding economy over the past decade.

"In office since 2009, after an earlier term from 1996 to 2001, she is the world's longest-serving female head of government and credited with subduing both resurgent Islamists and a once meddlesome military," read TIME's Charlie Campbell cover story.