Bangladesh prefers India over China in $1 billion Teesta river project

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said her government would prefer neighboring India execute a $1 billion river development project, a move that would soothe New Delhi’s security concerns.

“China is ready, but I want India to do the project,” Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told reporters at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday.

China and India both want to execute the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration— a Dhaka-led initiative to better manage the river’s waters— as the two nation vie for influence in neighboring Bangladesh.

The project to develop the river basin of 414 km (257.25 miles) long Teesta river that flows from India into Bangladesh figured prominently in talks during Hasina’s visit to New Delhi in June. The two countries share numerous rivers that flow from the Himalayas into the Bay of Bengal.