Bangladesh protests quelled but anger, discontent remain

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina imposed a nationwide curfew last week and used the army to quell protests against job quotas that killed nearly 150 people, but anger against her government does not seem to have abated.

The protests, which started in universities and colleges earlier this month, quickly turned into a more widespread agitation against Hasina and her government.

Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and lobbed sound grenades to disperse tens of thousands of protesters who came out on the streets. The government denied any live rounds were fired, but hospital sources said dead and injured people had wounds from bullets and shot gun pellets.

Rights groups and critics say Hasina has become increasingly autocratic during her last 15 years in power and her rule has been marked by mass arrests of political opponents and activists, forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, charges she denies.

Badiul Alam Majumdar, the secretary of Shushahoner Jonno Nagorik, a Dhaka-based civil society platform for good governance, said the protests were "just the tip of the iceberg" and the use of force against students will breed further discontent against Hasina's government.

"People are being deprived of their basic rights, with a significant lack of human rights and justice. They can't cast their votes freely," he said. "This widespread frustration and anger among the people is evident in the protests."